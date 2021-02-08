Updated at 4 p.m.Angie Cadena announced Monday she would step down, effective immediately, as chair of the Denton County Democratic Party.
Cadena named Jennifer Skidonenko as temporary party chair.
“From here on forward she will take care of everything until they vote on a new chair,” Cadena said of Skidonenko on Monday.
Skidonenko ran an unsuccessful bid to unseat incumbent state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, during the November elections.
Patterson won with 58.4% of the 125,949 votes cast to retain his District 106 seat.
Cadena, first elected to the party chair role in 2018, said she planned to move to her hometown of Carrizo Springs.
“All sorts of stuff came together, and I decided it’s time to go home,” she said by phone Monday afternoon.
She cited family as one of the factors in her decision but declined to go into more details.
Cadena won reelection in 2020 against challenger Ira Bershad, securing 64.4% of the 52,118 votes cast.
In a resignation letter sent to county Democratic precinct chairs and staffers, Cadena called a special meeting for Feb. 18 to fill the leadership spot. Only precinct chairs will be able to vote in that election, according to her letter.
Reached by phone Monday, Skidonenko said she was honored to be named as the acting leader of the local party. She said she intends to run in the Feb. 18 election in hopes of being the party’s head longer-term.
“I appreciate the opportunity granted to me by the Denton County Democrats to learn and grow; I wish the incoming chair the same,” Cadena wrote to county Democrats. “My best to all of you; I will continue to watch the events unfold in North Texas.”
Cadena, a professor in the University of North Texas College of Business, said she would continue to teach online classes at UNT. She first started teaching at UNT in 2015, according to the university’s website.