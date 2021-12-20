Last week marked the deadline for candidates to file for Denton County’s 2022 elections, which include seats for county judge and commissioners in Precinct 2 and Precinct 4. Here’s a rundown of everyone in the mix for a county position, according to the Texas secretary of state’s candidate database.
County Judge Andy Eads, who assumed the office in 2018, will face just one challenger in his reelection bid: Dallas Democrat Fabian Thomas. Listed as a management consultant, Thomas ran as a Republican for Precinct 2 justice of the peace in 2018. He lost the Republican primary with 30.1% of the vote.
Searches don’t turn up a social media presence for Thomas, though he is included in a wrap-up post by the Denton County Democratic Party. Inquiries to his listed campaign email and phone number were not returned by Monday evening.
The Precinct 2 commissioner race includes five candidates — three Republicans and two Democrats. Incumbent Ron Marchant announced last month he’ll be giving up the office after holding it since 2007.
Vying for nomination in the March Republican primary are Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer, Frisco City Council member Dan Stricklin and former Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee chairman Rob Altman.
The Democratic nomination for Precinct 2 will come down to Carrollton attorney Trent Teague and Dallas attorney Diana Weitzel. Neither returned phone calls Monday, although a county Democratic Party news release introduced Weitzel as a 22-year county resident and former health care executive, who would focus on improving on health care and traffic concerns. Last year, she was defeated by Republican Jim Johnson in the general election for Texas 431st District Court.
No Democrats are running for the Precinct 4 commissioner seat, but incumbent Dianne Edmondson will have one challenger in fellow Republican Michael Armstrong. Armstrong, an Argyle roofing business owner and former pastor, ran last year for U.S. House Texas District 26, losing to Rep. Michael Burgess in a packed Republican primary.
Reached Monday, Armstrong said his campaigns aim to bring awareness to the political process and get people more interested in who represents them. He declined to comment on Edmondson’s first term as Precinct 4 commissioner, but said his focus is on lowering property taxes, improving communication with cities and pacing growth.
“[Commissioners] are going to decide who comes, how fast they come and if Denton County even looks like Denton County 10 years from now,” Armstrong said. “For our little Precinct 4, you start getting west of [Interstate 35] and it’s nothing but grass. … That’s where all the growth is going to be coming.”
Other elections
Denton County Court at Law 1
Kimberly McCary — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Court at Law 2
Robert Ramirez — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Criminal Court at Law 1
Lauri Ragland — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Criminal Court at Law 2
Susan Piel — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Criminal Court at Law 3
Forrest Beadle — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Criminal Court at Law 4
Chance Oliver — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Criminal Court at Law 5
Coby Waddill — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Probate Court at Law
David Jahn — Republican
Denton County District Clerk
David Trantham — incumbent, Republican
Denton County County Clerk
Juli Luke — incumbent, Republican
Angela Brewer — Democrat
Denton County County Treasurer
Cindy Yeatts Brown — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
Alan Wheeler — Republican
Olivia Jeffers — Democrat
Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
James DePiazza — incumbent, Republican
Stephanie Gardella — Democrat
Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
James Kerbow — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4
Harris Hughey — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5
Mike Oglesby — incumbent, Republican
Denton County Justice of the Peace Precinct 6
Chris Lopez — incumbent, Democrat
Blanca Oliver — Republican