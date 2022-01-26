Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 5:04 pm
Amber Briggle
Chris Watts
Amber Briggle, an activist for transgender rights and local business owner, filed Wednesday to run for Denton City Council Place 6.
That puts her in a race against former Denton Mayor Chris Watts.
Place 6 is an at-large seat on the council, which means candidates can live in either District 3 or District 4 and all voters get a say in who is elected to that seat.
Briggle first ran for a seat on the council in the 2015 race for District 3. Kathleen Wazny won that race, in which Briggle earned 31% of the vote.
Place 6 is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer, who announced over the weekend that he intends to challenge sitting Mayor Gerard Hudspeth for his seat.
Sitting City Council members must give up their seats if they run for another seat, including mayor. That means Meltzer is not in the running for his own seat.
Reached by phone for comment Wednesday, Briggle said she has a lot more experience now than she did in 2015.
“And I feel like my family is emerging from what was a very tumultuous two years,” she said.
That tumult included navigating complicated school years with her children and rebuilding her massage therapy business after widespread closures early in the pandemic.
She said she is fortunate to be on the upswing, but many locals are still deeply struggling with the ongoing pandemic.
Asked about her opponent, Briggle said she sees herself as the underdog in the race.
Despite gaining prominence for her activism, she said she is interested in a variety of issues and has a lot of experience solving problems.
“I’m really excited to show the people of Denton that I’m not just a one-issue candidate,” she said.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.