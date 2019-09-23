AustinStock_AL004.JPG

The Texas Capitol.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Leslie Peeler, a Bartonville Democrat, has announced she's running for Texas House District 63, challenging incumbent Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound. 

Peeler, an executive with IBM's Cognitive Processing Transformation Group, works to improve efficiencies for financial clients at IBM. 

She was a Republican until 2014, when she switched her party affiliation because of a "lack of fiscal responsibility and dedication to solving important social issues," according to a news release from the Denton County Democratic Party. 

Peeler has identified education, the environment and equality as the top priorities of her campaign. 

