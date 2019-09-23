Leslie Peeler, a Bartonville Democrat, has announced she's running for Texas House District 63, challenging incumbent Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound.
Peeler, an executive with IBM's Cognitive Processing Transformation Group, works to improve efficiencies for financial clients at IBM.
She was a Republican until 2014, when she switched her party affiliation because of a "lack of fiscal responsibility and dedication to solving important social issues," according to a news release from the Denton County Democratic Party.
Peeler has identified education, the environment and equality as the top priorities of her campaign.