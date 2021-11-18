Deb Armintor, who has held Denton City Council’s Place 5 seat since June 2018, will not seek reelection next year.
Armintor has maintained a high profile while on the council in part because of her vocal support for various progressive measures.
Those include support for citywide marijuana decriminalization, people who are LGBTQ and racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.
Denton City Council members cannot be elected to the same seat for four consecutive terms, so a hypothetical election win for Armintor next cycle would have been her last before a year off the council.
Members can, under city statute, be elected to other seats on the council so long as they don’t serve more than 12 consecutive years.
Armintor publicly announced her decision not to seek her third term on the council Thursday morning on Twitter.
“Last week, for the sake of my mental & physical health, I made the bittersweet decision not to run for a third & final term in At Large Place 5 on City Council,” she wrote. “By going public with my decision today, I’m making it official.”
The death of UNT student Darius Tarver at the hands of Denton police, hundreds of local COVID-19 deaths and inequalities for the residents of Green Tree Estates were among the issues she cited as difficult to deal with.
“Every day & night, I feel the indescribable weight of all that unfinished work, shared trauma, inequity, & loss,” she wrote.
She also attributed her decision to gaslighting, obstacles, threats, attacks and intimidation “from all directions.”
Armintor signed off her Twitter thread as “Dangerous Deb,” which is a moniker she adopted after opposition signs popped up across Denton during her 2020 reelection bid.
Signs calling her by that name popped up around Denton. They attacked her attempts to reduce the Denton Police Department’s budget and included her cellphone number.
The signs were put up by Denton resident Dan Shea. At the time, Shea told the Denton Record-Chronicle he’d put up the signs because “she’s a f---ing communist.”
Armintor, reached for comment Thursday morning, said personal attacks against her have often backfired because they energize her and her supporters.
Despite that, Armintor said she came to realize many attacks against here were really an indirect way to attack the underrepresented communities she represents.
That realization and the implications behind it were what caused her the most despair, she said.
She made the decision not to run for relection this past week while on her way home from a City Council meeting, Armintor said.
She and her fellow council members had just finished a more than five-hour meeting, two hours of which were spent discussing and debating a nondiscrimination ordinance.
“I was driving home, and I thought, ‘You know, if I were to die I wouldn’t have to worry about these problems,’” Armintor recalled Thursday. “And then I thought, ‘Red flag.’”
She decided her position on council and its accompanying troubles were weighing too heavily on her, but she said she feels fine currently and that her departure is a form of preventative care.
When asked, Armintor said she didn’t intend to throw her weight behind a potential successor at this point.
“Democracy is really important to me, and I don’t believe that it’s up to me to kind of step down with a successor in mind,” she said.
She said she would watch the election carefully and is open to making endorsements down the line, and she’s certain there are multiple people in the community who can do at least as good a job as she has on council.
She did specify she does not support Daniel Clanton, who previously ran against District 2 council member Brian Beck, and announced early he would seek the seat soon to be vacated by Armintor this time around.