The Texas Democratic Party released a statement Monday announcing that Randy Daniels is eligible to run for the nomination for State Senator District 12.
The party had previously ruled Daniels ineligible. Party spokesman Glen Maxey said Democrats relied on Section 141.001 of the Texas Election Code, which specifies the minimum criteria for an individual to be eligible for that public office.
But according to the Texas Secretary of State's Office, state constitutional provisions for eligibility supersede the code.
Daniels' name remained on the ballot for the March 3 primary election as his eligibility was considered.