The Denton County Democratic Party will host a meet-and-greet Thursday with U.S. Senate candidate M.J. Hegar, an Air Force veteran who earned a Purple Heart after being shot down and sustaining injuries during her third tour to Afghanistan.
“Texans deserve a senator who represents our values, strength, courage [and] independence,” Hegar said in a news release. “I didn’t get a pilot slot my first time trying. We Texans don’t give up easily, and everything we’ve accomplished is just the beginning.”
Hegar filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the U. S. Secretary of Defense asserting that the Combat Exclusion Policy banning women from competing in certain military positions was unconstitutional. The policy was repealed in 2013. Hegar wrote about this experience and others in her bestselling memoir Shoot Like a Girl.
Voters will also be able to meet a few other candidates, including State Board of Education candidate Greg Alvord from District 14, Texas House candidate Paige Dixon from District 65, Texas House candidate Angela Brewer from District 64 and Denton County Commissioners Court candidate Delia Parker-Mims from Precinct 3. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Event Center in Lewisville’s Music City Mall, 2410 S. Interstate 35E.