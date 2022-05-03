The final meeting hosted by the University of North Texas chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas was a roller coaster.
Tuesday’s event started with one of two guest speakers, Kevin Whitt, sharing his story of childhood abuse and his journey to become a drag queen, then a transgender woman. Instead, Whitt told the crowd, he converted to Christianity and found healing in Christ.
But the event quickly boiled over as protesters shouted from the balcony of the University Union, then descended to meet the club members and guests outside the building, where they shouted criticisms and mocked Whitt and Tracy Shannon, a Texas activist who describes herself as a “trans widow.”
Campus police watched the event, which remained peaceful, if emotional.
The Young Conservatives and their guests didn’t shy away from provocation. A man in a bright yellow costume danced with a sign that read “I cut off my Pokeballs & identify as Pikachu.” Throughout the event, the student group played pointed songs, such as Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” by Culture Club, the 1980s pop group fronted by the androgynous, openly gay Boy George.
Whitt brought a wagon full of protest signs with sayings like “God saved a queen,” “Trigger warning: facts ahead,” “Cutting his hair is a crime. Cutting his penis off is not” and “4000% (increase) in ‘trans’ kids, but nobody’s grooming kids.”
Another sign, “#SaveJames,” referred to the transgender child of Jeff Younger, who is in a GOP primary runoff for Texas House District 63. Younger was thrust into the national spotlight when he tried to prevent his ex-wife from permitting their child to transition. Younger visited UNT as a guest of the Young Conservatives in March, and the event erupted in protest that made national news.
UNT senior Kelly Neidert, the former president of the chapter, was instrumental in bringing Younger to campus as a speaker. She’s since become the subject of an online petition calling for UNT to expel her, as well as protests to have the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter bounced from campus. Recently, her apartment door was vandalized with a vulgar message, according to her post on Twitter.
Neidert can give as good as she gets. She wore a T-shirt that read “I (heart) global warming,” and when protesters shouted that she was fouling the campus they pay to attend, she retorted to the racially diverse crowd: “How much tuition do I pay? More than you, because you’re here on affirmative action.”
Before long, the speakers and protesters were bellowing profanities at each other, and Shannon struggled to shout her personal story of what she calls therapeutic coercion to accept her ex’s transition, and the scars it has left on her and her children.
Shannon brought bubbles, neon glow bracelets and bottles of water (which she called “straight water, in case there’s something in the water here at UNT”). Young Conservatives and some of their guests passed out the bubbles (with a little help from protesters) and water.
For roughly half an hour, the atmosphere was that of a hostile carnival. A transgender man shouted at Whitt, lifting his shirt to reveal mastectomy scars, which prompted Whitt to shout that the protester was a woman. The volume crept up when Shannon took the bullhorn and eventually met the protester’s energy.
“I think that most of you would agree that a woman has the right to choose who she wants to f--k!” Shannon yelled as she recounted her resistance to being intimate with her transgender ex, to jeers from the protesters. Shannon said growing acceptance for transgender people has led to a rise in cross-dressing men masturbating in public restrooms.
Shannon and Whitt insisted that the cultural shift toward accommodating child transitions constitutes abuse, an opinion that seconds the Young Conservatives’ position on the matter. The student group has declared on social media that gender-affirming health care for Texas children and teens should be criminalized.
By the end of the Young Conservatives’ final meeting of the semester, some of the chapter members were debating with LGBTQ students and their supporters. Tempers flared, but some groups of students tucked their rhetorical blades and argued.
Whitt, who at first declined an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle, eventually said he attended the event at the invitation of the campus organization in spite of months of turmoil. He said he’s been the target of a media smear campaign, and that his public protest of child transitions has resulted in his losing a lucrative career as a hair stylist and “doxxing” — the online intimidation technique of sharing private information online that can place the target in harm’s way. LGBTQ students have alleged that members of the Young Conservatives have doxxed them.
Whitt said his interest is in giving children with gender dysphoria the care they need, without puberty blockers, hormones or gender-confirming surgeries. Whitt said he believes those with gender dysphoria should delay permanent gender-affirming medicine and surgeries until they reach age 25, “because your frontal lobe hasn’t developed until then.”
The Young Conservatives’ event might be the last of the semester, but Neidert suggested the issue might come up again, as she expects to return to campus next school year as a speaker.
Neidert also announced she has formed a new organization, Protect Texas Kids, a grassroots organization she said aims to fight critical race theory and gender fluidity being taught in Texas schools. The group’s website invites users to email video, audio or text evidence of leftist ideologies being taught in public schools, and pledges to protect the anonymity of those who submit tips.