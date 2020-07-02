Delia Parker-Mims, the Democratic challenger for Denton County Commissioners Court Precinct 3, says an inadequate number of early voting sites have been provided for Lewisville.
Parker-Mims said in a statement that “only one voting site is available for voters” in Lewisville, compared to other municipalities such as Flower Mound, which has a lower population but an additional voting site. In 2019, Lewisville had a population of 109,212, compared to 76,030 of Flower Mound.
The statement quotes Frank Phillips, Denton County elections administrator, as saying the voting sites were determined by various factors including registered voters and anticipated turnout of 5% for the primary.
Parker-Mims said if elected, she states she would “push for the establishment of voting centers,” per the release.
