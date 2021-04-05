In the Denton City Council race for District 4, Alison Maguire has raised more than incumbent John Ryan, according to the first round of campaign finance reports released for the May 1 election.
A stay-at-home mom and previous middle school band director, she received $10,920 in contributions between Jan. 1 and March 22. Of those, $5,066 is from donors outside Denton.
“I have friends and family from all over the country,” Maguire said. “My dad is originally from the Northeast, and I know a lot of people in Illinois. My husband is from Tennessee. A handful of people from out of state who I don’t know donated because they saw something about my campaign on social media.”
In the run-up to the November municipal elections last year, candidates who received thousands or tens of thousands of dollars from donors outside Denton, including PACs and apartment associations, became an issue of concern for some voters.
Maguire’s expenditures for the filing period are $4,340, for advertising and printing expenses, office supplies and fundraising expenses.
Ryan is self-employed. Seeking his third term, he received $9,820 in contributions during the same filing period, with $6,400 coming from donors outside Denton.
He could not be reached on Monday.
Ryan spent $4,340 on advertising and printing expenses, office supplies and fundraising expenses. He lent his campaign $2,000.
District 2
Retiree Connie Baker, who filled the unexpired term of Keely Briggs after Gerard Hudspeth defeated her in the mayoral runoff in December, has received $6,575 in contributions. More than half of that — $4,000 — is from out-of-town donors.
Baker could not be reached on Monday.
He received three contributions of $1,000 apiece from donors who provided addresses outside Denton. The other contributions are between $50 and $500.
His expenditures totaled $1,388 for the period between Jan. 1 to March 22. According to his campaign finance report, Baker spent it on advertising and printing expenses and for food for his campaign kickoff.
Computational biologist Brian Beck has raised $3,026, with donations ranging from $25 to no more than $300. Two of those, for $100 and $50, are from outside Denton.
And the other candidate for District 2, Daniel Clanton, reported no contributions during Jan. 1-March 22. An information technology professional, he reported $176 in expenditures for supplies.
District 1
Vicki Byrd has outraised both of her opponents by a wide margin.
She faces Birdia Johnson, a retiree who is filling the unexpired term of now-Mayor Hudspeth, and Matthew Irvine, a configuration control analyst. Byrd is also retired.
Of the contributions Byrd reported between Jan. 1 and March 22, more than half — $1,715 — is from donors whose listed addresses are outside Denton. She raised $3,216.
“These are all family and friends who belong to many organizations,” Byrd said. “I have a large group of supporters who live all over. I have reached out and touched everyone I could. But I’m not taking any money from any group.”
For the same filing period, Byrd spent $1,033 on advertising and printing expenses and for food for her campaign kickoff.
As for Johnson, she reported raising $750 between Jan. 1 and March 22. She spent $2,551 on advertising and office supplies.
From March 12 to April 1, Irvine received $185 in contributions, lent himself $1,500 and spent $426 on office supplies and advertising.
In addition to Byrd, none of the other seven candidates received donations from PACs or other organizations, according to their campaign finance reports.
Early voting for the May 1 election runs from April 19 to April 27, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the election. For more information or to find your polling place, go to www.votedenton.gov.