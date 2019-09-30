Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, is the most recent candidate to file to run for the 24th Congressional District seat, which is currently held by state Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell.
In August, Marchant became the fourth Texas Republican to announce he would retire from politics rather than face another election cycle.
So far, at least two Republicans and six Democrats have filed for the race. The 24th Congressional District comprises parts of Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Lewsiville, Irving, Grapevine, Bedford, Colleyville and several other communities, as well as DFW International Airport.
Other candidates who previously filed include: David Fegan, R-Colleyville; Will Fisher, D-Flower Mound; Candace Valenzuela, D-Dallas; Kim Olson, D-Addison; Crystal Fletcher, D-Dallas; Richard Fleming, D-Carrollton; and John Higgans, D-Bedford.
All candidates listed above have filed their statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. The congressional primary date is scheduled for March 3. Any runoffs will be scheduled for May 26, and the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2020.