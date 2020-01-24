Residents of Denton County, my name is Dugan Broomfield, and I have resided in Denton County for 26 years, and 14 of those years have been with my wife, Phyllis, living in Aubrey.
I have 30 years of law enforcement experience in the state of Texas. Twenty-six of those years have been here in Denton County serving the residents in several different roles. First as a detention officer working at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and later as a mental health deputy dealing with suicidal patients who were going through some type of crisis.
On June 3, 1998, I went to the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s Office as a misdemeanor criminal investigator and later was promoted to felony investigator. In January 2007, I was promoted to assistant chief investigator until the present date. I have been in this position for the past 13 years.
I also have been sworn as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal working with the U.S. Marshals Service in the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. I currently hold a Master Peace Officer Certificate, Mental Health Peace Officer Certificate and was a licensed jailer as well.
If blessed to be sheriff of Denton County, I would like for deputies and other personnel to possibly attend a training course for the “Interdiction for the Protection of Children.” This training will give you the tools and clues necessary to assess the situation of a child who may have been abducted or is missing. These children may be used in child trafficking and later groomed to sex trafficking.
I would also like for Denton County be a part of the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit. This interdiction unit has the following North Texas counties: Collin, Hunt, Parker, Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant and Wise. All sheriffs have signed an agreement for the deputies who work the interdiction unit to have multi-jurisdictional authority.
I have worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Child Abduction Unit, helping their investigators locate children who have been abducted in Denton County and surrounding counties. I have a long history here in Denton County with my great-grandmother residing in Aubrey, and her name was Mary Strickland.
My wife, Phyllis, is a Gold Star Mother when we lost our son, 2nd Lt. Johnny Craver, who was an Army Ranger and was killed in Iraq on Oct. 13, 2006. I am a Master Mason and 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Fort Worth Scottish Rite Bodies.
There is no other place I would rather live and use my 30 years of law enforcement experience to serve others and make a positive difference than right here in Denton County.