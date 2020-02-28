As your county commissioner for Precinct 1, I will promote greater community participation, a future-oriented approach, and bring a fresh perspective to working on the complex issues facing Denton County.
I will apply my decades of experience in health systems, community organizations and elections processes and demonstrated skills in project management, effective allocation of resources, strategic planning, data analysis, organizational communication and community outreach toward building a responsive county government.
Denton County’s rapid growth prompts our county government to engage our community seeking their input and to take a future-oriented approach to planning. Denton County’s population is rapidly approaching 1 million people and, in 30 years, is projected to reach 3 million, a 357% increase. This growth ensures economic expansion and the need for the county commissioners to assess and manage the impacts on commuting, housing, education, health care and social services. Traffic is terrible and getting worse, our air is poor, our water quality is in jeopardy and home prices are soaring.
I will use my background working cooperatively with community partners and in strategic planning to address the needs of Denton County. My experience conducting needs assessments, creating goals and measurable objectives at short-term, medium-term and long-term levels, implementing evaluation tools, effectively allocating resources, devising action steps, designating responsible persons, monitoring progress and adjusting plans as needed.
I will actively encourage greater community engagement in providing input to the commissioners. I will work to increase notification about committee meetings, create easy-to-use methods for the public to communicate with the commissioners, hold town halls on important issues and regular opportunities for the public to meet with me. Along with increasing involvement of our residents, I also will seek to strengthen our work with our neighboring cities and the North Texas Council of Governments to ensure the promotion of an overall vision for the region.
I am proud to include among my endorsements the Tarrant County Central Labor Council, Texas AFL-CIO COPE District 7 (Dallas) and Denton County Tejano Democrats.
To learn more about me, visit my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Sandy4Denton.