Derbha Jones is a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University School of Law (now the Texas A&M University School of Law), and she has nearly 18 years of consistent legal practice before the District Courts in Denton County. She is one of only 16 attorneys in all of Texas who are board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in both family law and child welfare law, which is approximately 60% of the types of cases heard in the 431st Judicial District Court.
Derbha is also a child welfare law specialist and certified as an attorney ad litem to represent parents or children in cases involving abuse and neglect. She has built a reputation in courtrooms across North Texas as a fierce advocate for the weakest and most vulnerable among us — abused and neglected children.
Derbha’s jury trial experience, and experience from representing clients in over 400 cases in Denton County, sets Derbha apart from the other candidates, and that wealth of experience will serve her well in presiding over other areas of the law.
While her professional accomplishments are notable, Derbha’s personal life is a testament to her passion as well. She and her husband, Reggie, have adopted a son and have also served as foster parents. Derbha believes in leading by example, and her calling to help children extends well beyond the courtroom into every facet of her life.
Derbha has a strong faith in God and a solid family foundation. Derbha and Reggie have been married for 34 years; they have three children — Ashley, Taylor and Joshua, and one grandchild. Ashley, a graduate of the University of North Texas and the UNT at Dallas College of Law, is a successful attorney in her own right. Taylor also graduated from UNT and is on track to obtain her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in May of this year. Joshua is an academically smart student at Sanger High School.
Derbha Jones’ life is proof that hard work, dedication and a little love and support from those around you can be transformative, not only for individuals but for entire families. Derbha’s goal is to become the next judge of the 431st Judicial District Court, to uphold the Constitution, make rulings based upon the law and the facts presented, and refrain from legislating from the bench.