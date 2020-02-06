As we look ahead to the March 3 Republican Primary, I am reminded that one of the great blessings of our American experiment in self-government, and at times one of its greatest challenges, is that we get what we ask for in elections.
Local elections for county commissioner often are overshadowed by more prominent ones for Congress and the presidency. Yet these local elections have a tremendous impact on our tax rates, core services and our quality of life.
As the Precinct 1 Denton County commissioner, I have worked hard to be a wise steward of our tax dollars while providing my constituents, and all of the people of Denton County, the best core services possible — safer and more efficient roads, first-rate public infrastructure, superior emergency services and a strong local economy.
With the support of my constituents, I am proud to have helped pass the lowest county tax rate since 1986, instituted a tax freeze for senior citizens, created policies to make county government more transparent, helped bring historic new job opportunities to Precinct 1, paved over 90% of our roads and much more.
Together, we are accomplishing great things for our community. I am passionate about county government, but I can tell you, it’s not a glamorous job. It’s hard work and long hours. It’s a job for a workhorse, not a show horse.
In order for the forward progress to continue, it is vital that Republican primary voters look past flashy campaign propaganda that can be purchased with the stroke of a pen. Our voice on the Commissioners Court should not be for sale to the highest bidder. Instead, we should focus on the candidates’ backgrounds — looking for a demonstrated commitment to our party, our community and our values, and for a record of results that can be achieved only through years of hard work and dedication.
I am the only candidate on the ballot for County Commissioner Precinct 1 who has ever voted in a Republican primary election. In fact, I have voted in every Republican primary since 1999 when my family and I moved to Denton County, and I have also served as a Republican precinct chairman.
This is my party and my community. I am not a Johnny-come-lately, and I don’t serve as a Republican out of convenience simply because this is a Republican-leaning district. It would be embarrassing if the first time I showed up to vote in a Republican primary was to vote for myself. That is the very definition of political opportunism.
Remember that we get what we ask for in elections. When we’re electing our county commissioner, let’s be sure to ask for the right thing.
Meeting our community’s growing challenges in a fiscally responsible way and fighting for the taxpayer has always been my guiding mission. Together, we can continue making a difference on the quality-of-life issues that matter to Denton County families. With that, I ask for your prayers and support on March 3.