My name is George Mitcham, and I am running for the 431st District Court in the March 3 primary.
I have spent my life protecting and serving the residents of Denton County. First, as a U.S. paratrooper, then as a Carrollton police officer and finally spending nine years as an assistant district attorney prosecuting criminal and child protection cases.
I have been a trial attorney for 15 years. With over 12,000 hours of actual experience in the courtrooms of Denton County and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, I’ve conducted over 60 jury trials as lead counsel. Those cases range from violent felony cases such as aggravated robbery to Child Protective Services termination trials.
As a former police officer and prosecutor, as well as currently working as a private practice attorney, I’ve handled cases ranging from family violence murder to uncontested divorces and custody proceedings. As a resident of Denton County for the past 25 years, I’ve taken three oaths to protect and serve this country, this great state and this great county.
When it comes to experience in these types of races, information is crucial. I would encourage you to go to www.justice1.dentoncounty.com/PublicAccess and see the number and types of cases I’ve handled in this county for the past 15 years.
I would be honored to continue to serve this great county of ours as judge of the 431st District Court. Please feel free to contact me at george@georgemitcham.com or visit my website at www.georgemitcham.com if you have any questions or would like to volunteer to assist me in this noble effort.