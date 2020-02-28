I believe it is time to stop the willful blindness of hyper-partisanship that places ideology and party over country. We are not a red people or a blue people but American people with real needs. Things work best when we work together.
For the past 18 years we have watched, time and again, the incumbent professional politician swing home, laud his “conservative values,” whisk back to Washington for another term of virtually no action or help for the people of Texas District 26. Rather than blind moronic loyalty, it is time for a congressman who will address the needs and the issues of the citizens of our diverse and changing Texas District 26.
As an attorney in a small law office, I have viewed the destruction of families because a member became ill and had to file bankruptcy due to the spiraling costs of heath care.
I have seen the tragedy of hardworking and dedicated citizens who cannot afford to send their children to college because of the massive costs of tuition.
I have watched children neglected because one or both parents have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.
I have seen willing, able-bodied citizens unable to find work because their jobs have been outsourced overseas and their retirement evaporated in an era of greed.
I have seen the chasm between the wealthy and middle class continue to grow.
I have seen public officials who believe the government is a tool of the wealthy and privileged and a pathway for them and their cronies to riches.
It is time for an affordable health care system that cares for all Americans, where you do not have to decide between lifesaving medication or groceries.
It is time to invest in an education system that will build an economy of equity and opportunity.
It is time we face the reality of climate change and save our planet for our children and grandchildren.
It is time to bring to Washington the Texas values of Friendship (our state motto), Inclusion, Generosity and Compassion for all Americans and restore Trust, Integrity, Common Decency and Respect for our fellow citizens in a government that works for all the people.
We deserve and must have open and honest government, not acquiescence and executive secrecy. We need government where public service is first and special interests are last.
A government where personal and professional responsibility guide decisions, not ideology.
A government where accountability is clear and direct, not obscured by spin and lies.
A government of balance and equity that listens to all our citizens.
In short, it is time for action and leadership. I am running to bring to the citizens of Texas District 26 the innovative leadership to rebuild our middle class and revive the American Dream for all citizens. I ask for your vote and to join me as we fight the politics of fear and division and return Government to We the People.