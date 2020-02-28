I’m running for Denton County commissioner in District 3 because a commission speaking as a single voice does not yield the best results. Currently, one single political party is represented on the Denton County Commissioners Court. This limited representation does not afford Denton County residents the best representation county government can provide because it’s limited in its perspective.
As an attorney trained in economics from Southern Methodist University, I know we can provide fiscal responsibility to the residents of Denton County while simultaneously addressing some of the most critical needs of our changing times.
As an example of my policy initiatives, I will introduce a Gun Safe-Surrender Program so that those whom a protective order has been issued against are not allowed to maintain their weapons. The law precluding persons who have a protective order issued against them from possessing weapons has been in existence for decades. Yet, our Denton County commissioners, who are the administrative arm of the state Legislature, have failed us by not developing a procedure to effectuate this weapon-surrender process.
We know that a woman is five times more likely to be killed if her abuser has a weapon, but our county commissioners have not acted, as it goes against their popular base.
Another initiative I will champion as a county commissioner is to develop a Green Economic-Growth Plan for the county. As an example, Denton County’s air quality is ranked as among the worst compared with other Texas counties. As the county commissioners continue to plan to provide a “superior quality of life” as noted in their mission statement, it is incumbent upon this generation of leaders to ensure that we leave as small a print on the environment as possible.
How we handle growth, energy and transportation should be based on a sound green policy that ensures we leave a future for our children because without a plan, we will perish by our own ambition. I intend to work with policy advisers from the environmental sciences, business and economic schools from the local universities to provide a blueprint for a Green Economic-Growth Plan.
Finally, segments of Denton County, particularly in District 3, have an especially low voter turnout. One aspect of this low voter turnout could be lack of access to voting precincts. County commissioners are specifically responsible for establishing voting precincts. As county commissioner, I will work to ensure that District 3 residents have as easy an access to voting locations as the residents of more affluent districts. I will also champion measures to usher in voting centers in Denton County.
It's time for smart, responsive leadership that responds to the changing needs of our county.