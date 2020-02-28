Before I ran for Congress, I was a second-generation doctor who delivered more than 3,000 babies locally. Out of concern for my patients, our community and our country, I ran for Congress. My passion is with improving health care, protecting our conservative values and getting results for the families across Denton and Tarrant counties. In this regard, I was humbled by two events that influenced my decision to seek your continued support for another term.
First, out of the 100 U.S. senators and 435 members of the House, the Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked me as the Third Most Effective Member of Congress. This was followed by President Donald Trump personally asking me to continue my service in Congress to help with making America healthy again.
As one of only 10 physicians in the House of Representatives, and as the highest-ranking doctor in Congress, I was both humbled and inspired by both of these events.
President Trump has signed into law 19 health care-related reforms I sent to his desk as chairman of the U.S. House subcommittee on Health, including the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act, which is now directing our national response to the coronavirus.
Additionally, less than a month ago, I joined 434 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives in a Trump administration briefing on the coronavirus in the basement of the U.S. Capitol. During that briefing, I told the administration and my fellow members that the United States needs to shut down flights to and from China immediately. I also shared my concern that the coronavirus was unlike any other virus that we have seen. Unlike Ebola, the coronavirus is airborne. After the briefing concluded, I worked my back channels with the White House and urged them to cease flights. The following day, on Jan. 31, the Trump administration announced they would immediately halt flights to and from China.
Even with these proactive actions, coronavirus is spreading globally and is on the doorstep of America. To prevent it from becoming an epidemic across our country, I am working tirelessly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and Secretary Alex Azar; meeting with health care leaders from across Texas and the country; and speaking with pharmaceutical companies to find a vaccine for this sweeping virus.
I am humbled to be your voice in Congress and to have President Trump’s endorsement as well as the National Rifle Association, National Right to Life and a 100% conservative score with Heritage Action.
In medical school, they taught us that to be a good doctor, you must be a good listener. And I apply this same advice as your congressman. Before every vote, I ask myself how each issue will affect our local families, Texas and our great country.
With this mind, I ask for your continued support and pledge in return to give my best for our district and for the health of our great country.
MICHAEL BURGESS is running for reelection as U.S. representative, District 26, in the March 3 Republican primary. His opponents are Jack Wyman, Michael Armstrong and Jason Mrochek.