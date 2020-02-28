My name is Ira Bershad. I am running for Denton County Democratic Party Chair. This election has “no November.” It will be entirely decided on Election Day, Tuesday, March 3.
County chair is a leadership position. I have spent my entire life in volunteer leadership and business leadership. The County Chair is responsible for administering the primary election. They are also the lead fundraiser, recruiter and media contact.
The Democratic Party is the big-tent party. There is a role for everyone. I have spent over three years preparing to be chair. I spent 16 months as DCDP communications chair. As chair, we updated our branding and logo. We formalized regular communications to party members. We organized and promoted big, high-profile events that raised money for our coordinated campaign and brought press and media attention to the Denton County Democratic Party and its candidates.
I am currently the president of the Frisco Democratic Club. Since January 2019, we have grown membership, raised money and put on high-profile political events that have garnered statewide and national attention and have shown North Texas Democrats that they are not alone! We have hosted a Presidential Town Hall with Secretary Julian Castro, and we also hosted the first U.S. Senate Candidate Forum. These events have been covered by ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Boston Globe, NPR and more.
Knowing that Denton County is the ninth-largest county in Texas, but one of its fastest-growing, we have to be more aggressive in growing our brand — now, more than ever.
Democrats must fundraise to have enough funds to properly support our slate of general election candidates. We must engage the media and press in a professional demeanor. We must give young people a road map to being involved in campaigns and even a future career in politics, and we must be more receptive to those who volunteer to help.
This race is important. It’s about more than just the “county chair.” It’s about having a professional leadership team that can provide infrastructure for future democratic candidates. It’s about giving potential candidates the confidence to run to begin with.
When Democrats are elected, they govern with empathy and compassion and a sense of fairness. Dems fight for women’s right to choose, equality, strong public schools, sensible gun laws and a fair and compassionate immigration system. It is highly likely that the Texas suburbs will play a major role in both the Texas 2020 election and the U.S. 2020 election.
Whether you are a current supporter or still deciding, I invite you to take a look and see what common ground we may share. Please visit www.iraforchair.com for more information on our campaign.
Passion. Purpose. Professionalism.
A Clear Vision.