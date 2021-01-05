The Denton Record-Chronicle reached out to U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess’ office Monday with a list of five questions related to Wednesday’s vote. His office released a two-sentence statement related to the votes 22 minutes later, but the statement did not directly address any of the five questions.
More than 24 hours later, a Burgess spokesperson responded to the list of questions by repeating the Monday statement and clarifying that Burgess had not previously objected to the certification of electoral votes in any previous election.
The statement, in its entirety, read: “This will be one of the most consequential votes taken in the 117th Congress. It is my responsibility to weigh all the arguments and evidence that will be presented in the House of Representatives on January 6th, and of course I am listening to the concerns expressed to me by constituents in the district.”
Burgess, a Republican from Pilot Point, has served as the representative for U.S. House District 26, which covers most of Denton County and a portion of Tarrant County, since 2003, meaning he could have participated in the certification of votes for three presidents.
He did not directly answer whether he planned to challenge the Electoral College results that named Joe Biden the president-elect, how many states he might challenge results for, what evidence he will be considering to make his decision or whether he expects new evidence not seen in any related lawsuits to be brought forward on Wednesday.
— Marshall Reid