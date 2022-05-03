WASHINGTON — Abortion foes have spent a half-century trying to overturn Roe vs. Wade. And as conservatives wrested control of the Supreme Court, Roe’s defenders have warned with growing urgency that reproductive rights are teetering.
But even if you know an earthquake is coming, it’s still an earthquake.
The leak showing that a five-justice majority is poised to end constitutional protection for abortion rights nationwide unleashed an uproar such as the legal and political worlds have not seen in generations.
“A woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday.
And yet it probably will be, which triggered rejoicing and alarm in roughly equal measure since Politico somehow obtained the explosive draft and published it Monday night.
The shockwaves were immediate and immense, touching off a tsunami of crowdsourced dissent along with a deafening chorus of hallelujahs.
Classified national security secrets are more likely to leak than draft Supreme Court opinions. Chief Justice John Roberts, launching an investigation, affirmed the draft is authentic but emphasized that it’s not the final ruling – which was probably the point.
Whether it was a law clerk willing to risk a promising legal career, or some other insider outraged at the direction of the ruling, the leaker almost certainly hoped to provoke an uproar that would prod the majority to reconsider, before it’s too late.
“To the extend this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said in a statement issued by the court, calling it “a singular and egregious breach” and “an affront to the Court.”
The fight over abortion rights has animated American politics since 1973, when the high court overturned a Texas ban in a case brought by a Dallas woman known at the time only as Jane Roe.
The left sees impending disaster when – not if – the court upholds Mississippi’s 15-week ban and overturns Roe, which used a trimester framework to authorize more regulation later in pregnancy.
A 1992 ruling, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania vs. Casey, sharpened that reasoning to protect abortion access through viability, when a fetus can survive outside the womb – roughly 22 weeks.
For conservatives, the pending reversal validates decades of effort to groom future justices willing to set aside that precedent, and able to survive increasingly partisan confirmation hearings.
The top Democrats in Congress, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asserted that the five conservatives aiming to topple Roe lied to the Senate along the way. Under questioning from Democrats, each professed fealty to precedent, if not explicitly to Roe.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican moderate who supports abortion rights, provided key votes to confirm Trump nominees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett on the basis of those assurances. She said Tuesday she felt misled.
Although the draft emphasizes that the ruling applies only to abortion rights, Roe and Casey stem from a family of rulings in which the court identified implicit but “unenumerated” rights not mentioned in the Constitution. These rulings protect consensual sex between people of the same gender, same-sex marriage, interracial marriage and even access to contraception by married couples.
It’s a momentous pivot with expansive implications.
Pelosi called the draft “monstrous.’
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. who’ll likely replace her as speaker if the GOP wins back the House in November as handicappers predict, denounced the leak as an effort “to intimidate and obstruct” the court. But he was nothing but pleased about what the leak revealed.
“There is nothing more special, extraordinary, and worth fighting for than the miracle of life,” he said. “We pray for the resolve of our Justices and for a decision that protects our most basic and precious right, the right to life.”
Whenever the court rules, abortion rights were already sure to dominate the midterm elections.
“These elections will now determine whether cruel new restrictions on abortion will be put in place: whether states will be allowed to criminalize abortion and ban it even in cases of rape or incest,” the Democrats’ campaign committees said in a joint statement.
Roberts emphasized that the Feb. 10 draft, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, isn’t a final ruling in the Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health. That’s still expected in late June when the court term ends.
Justices horse trade and revise for months on major cases, though they’re not known for flipping sides.
Roberts had not joined the majority aiming to topple Roe. He has shown far more deference to precedent than the other conservatives.
But no doubt they would welcome his support, because a 6-3 ruling has far more legitimacy and staying power than a ruling from a splintered 5-4 court.
That’s especially true because it’s so rare to explicitly abandon a major precedent.
In those few instances, the justices have invariably changed course in the name of expanding liberty, not curtailing it – as in Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, when the court in 1954 scrapped the notorious “separate but equal” doctrine after a half-century.
Alito’s draft does adopt the standard formulation in such pivots, though, denouncing Roe as “egregiously wrong from the start” and not merely in hindsight.
“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division,” he wrote.
Protesters descended on the court, holding signs with messages along the lines of “We’ll never go back.”
“This is Republican politicians putting government in charge of your pregnancy,” said Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood and daughter of the late Gov. Ann Richards, now co-chair of the Democratic research group American Bridge 21st Century.
Citing surveys that show that most Americans oppose bans, let alone criminalizing abortion, she said, “The Republican Party has made ending access to safe and legal abortion a litmus test and a guiding principle for every member of their party. It is a sick and cynical strategy that is causing harm [to] woman and families all over this country – particularly in marginalized communities.”
But Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called it “a great day for life,” citing estimates that up to 62 million “innocent babies” have been aborted since Roe.
“I am sure the left will fight to allow abortion in Texas. They will not win that fight,” he said.
A ruling that overturns Roe would send the fight over abortion rights to state legislatures.
A few states have enacted new protections in recent months, or expanded access by authorizing nurse practitioners to perform simple procedures or dispense drugs that induce abortion.
Half the states are overtly hostile to abortion rights, with Texas on the leading edge.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a “trigger law” last June that would immediately ban abortion if and when Roe falls. Doctors who perform an abortion could be charged with a felony.
Oklahoma is the most recent to adopt a law modeled after Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which has vastly curtailed abortion in the state since Sept. 1 by authorizing strangers to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected.
That’s only about six weeks after the last menstrual cycle begins, and far earlier than most women even realize they may be pregnant.
Since 1973, the court has recognized the right to terminate a pregnancy through viability.
Federal courts had never allowed a so-called “fetal heartbeat” ban to take effect, and more than a dozen states tried – until the Texas Legislature found a way to confound the courts with SB 8 by outsourcing enforcement to legal vigilantes.
The ruling that let stand Texas’ novel bounty-hunter law left little doubt that the court majority would try to use Dobbs and its 15-week ban as a vehicle to overturn Roe.
Advocacy groups on both sides have raised copious sums from donors either thrilled or appalled at the prospect.
“If this decision holds, it’s really quite a radical decision,” Biden said, recalling that as as senator he opposed Judge Robert Bork’s nomination in 1987 because Bork took issue with Griswold vs. Connecticut, a 7-2 ruling in 1965 that recognized the right of married couples to use contraception.
That, like abortion, is not mentioned in the Constitution.