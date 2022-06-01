DALLAS — There were two things Alithia Ramirez’s mother wanted Beto O’Rourke to know about her daughter in the days after the 10-year-old girl was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
She wanted O’Rourke to know and remember her daughter’s name, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate said during a Dallas town hall Wednesday. And she wanted him to ensure that no mother would feel the way she was feeling in the wake of her daughter’s death.
“I thought about that accountability that’s now on me, that’s now on all of us, to fulfill her wishes,” O’Rourke said to a crowd of about 750 at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Some wiped away tears as O’Rourke described meeting Alithia’s family.
Wednesday’s forum was the first of a series of events O’Rourke is hosting across the state this week promoting his plan to “protect Texas kids.” He will host more public forums in Austin on Friday and in San Antonio on Saturday.
In Dallas, O’Rourke rattled off a list of gun control reforms he supports, including universal background checks, red-flag laws and safe-storage laws. He asked those in the room to hold Gov. Greg Abbott accountable for what he described as the governor’s failure to address gun violence.
He then passed the microphone to women who have been affected by gun violence, including Shaquana Persley, whose 13-year-old daughter, Shavon Randle, was kidnapped and shot to death over stolen drugs Shavon had nothing to do with in 2017.
“Shavon was my baby girl,” Persley said. “These guns, oh my God, y’all. It played a big part in this whole situation. We just gotta find a way, y’all. We all are at stake here.”
While last week’s massacre in Uvalde was the preeminent topic, O’Rourke’s campaign also criticized Abbott’s handling of last year’s deadly winter storm and the state’s foster care system.
“On Abbott’s watch, Texas has experienced six mass shootings, hundreds of kids in Texas’ worsening foster care system have died or been trafficked in state care, and the state’s deadly power grid failure left children to freeze to death,” the O’Rourke campaign said in a statement announcing this week’s events. “Additionally, Texas leads the nation in the number of children living in poverty, as well as the number of uninsured children who are unable to see a doctor or receive mental health care of any kind.”
Spokespeople for Abbott did not respond to a request to comment on O’Rourke’s criticisms of the governor.
People waiting for O’Rourke to speak Wednesday had differing opinions on which gun laws should be reformed and how strict they should be, but they agreed that something — anything — needed to change.
Cornelius Alexander said he’s been looking for change for 16 years. Both his father and brother were killed in a 2006 shooting.
“I take it very seriously,” Alexander said. “It definitely needs a change. Folks are getting guns as toys now and it’s very scary.”
Cheritta Johnson, a former Dallas police lieutenant, said she has already decided O’Rourke is getting her vote. But she came to the town hall to hear his thoughts on her two most pressing political issues: racism and guns.
“If we can combat those, we would have a better community, a better state, a better country,” she said. Johnson also believes school districts should consider training and arming teachers.
“I just wish and pray they had something else in that classroom,” Johnson said of the two teachers who were killed in Uvalde.
Cecelia Arnold, a retired Dallas ISD educator, said she is still an undecided voter. But, she said, “I would like some other options other than what we have,” referring to Abbott.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Arnold said. “I’m just so upset about what happened, and it will continue to happen until there’s a plan.”
A plurality of Texans polled before the massacre in Uvalde said they want to see stricter gun control laws. A February poll from The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin found that 43% of Texans wanted gun laws to be more strict, while 34% wanted gun laws left as they are and 16% wanted them to be less strict.