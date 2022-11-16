Over Pilot Point
The northern Denton County city of Pilot Point mayoral race ended in a tie and is headed for a runoff election in December.

 Al Key/DRC

In what was likely Denton County’s tightest nail-biter of the November election, the Pilot Point mayoral race is headed for a do-over, with 1,378 votes coming out dead even: 689 for Chad Major and 689 for Elisa Beasley.

The northern Denton County city has had a vacancy at mayor since Matthew McIlravy was arrested in June on a charge of soliciting a minor, and subsequently resigned. Major, the Place 3 council member, has been acting as mayor since then. Beasley has also been on the Pilot Point council in the past.

