In what was likely Denton County’s tightest nail-biter of the November election, the Pilot Point mayoral race is headed for a do-over, with 1,378 votes coming out dead even: 689 for Chad Major and 689 for Elisa Beasley.
The northern Denton County city has had a vacancy at mayor since Matthew McIlravy was arrested in June on a charge of soliciting a minor, and subsequently resigned. Major, the Place 3 council member, has been acting as mayor since then. Beasley has also been on the Pilot Point council in the past.
It became clear not long into the election that the race could come down to the last vote. Monday, that was exactly the margin, with Major holding a one-vote lead. But as of Wednesday evening, Denton County’s election site has the 1,378 votes split directly down the middle.
According to Pilot Point City Secretary Lenette Cox, Denton County’s elections department has informed the city the race is indeed a tie, which means it needs to be decided next month in another election. The council was already going to meet next Tuesday to canvas the results, but now, members also need to call a special election for next month.
To add to the unusual circumstances, Major will be losing his spot on council at Tuesday’s meeting. That’s because he’s the Place 3 council member and had to give up the seat as part of his mayoral bid. A different candidate just won Place 3 uncontested, so Major will step down and the city will have a new acting mayor until the election determines a victor.
The Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with each candidate Monday, as the election results hung in the balance, and again Wednesday. Both Major and Beasley have already taken to social media to urge voters back out to the polls.
Each candidate was offered a recount before the race officially goes to a runoff. If a candidate in the county wants a recount, they have to pay for it themselves, which came up earlier this year in a Texas House Republican primary.
“I think the process is so well done,” Major said. “Those machines are not going to miss anything. ... The cost of a recount probably didn’t make sense.”
Major said the process could be hard on the city government as well, because the city will have to foot the bill for the additional election.
“There’s a cost to these elections and it goes against the city,” Major said. “I’m not going to quote them out, but it’s a fair amount. It’s not something that’s budgeted, but once again, it is our process.”
Beasley called the tie result “pretty incredible for our community,” adding that she’s looking forward to continuing the race and getting closure. However, she also spoke of how difficult the circumstances around the mayor’s seat have been for Pilot Point.
“All the way around, it’s hard for our town,” Beasley said. “Our community has been through a lot already. Now, they’re going to have to pay for another election. It’s difficult, but we’re going to get through it, and we’ll all be better for it.”
Major and Beasley both shared plenty of enthusiasm over the turnout in the first election, but the mayoral race was included alongside key races at the state level, which likely contributed to higher turnout. This time around, the election for mayor will stand alone, which has tempered their expectations.
“It’s going to be hard to get people back out to vote again,” Major said. “Obviously, there were people that were voting for state and national races. ... Things of that nature, that brought the vote out.”
Beasley shared a similar sentiment.
“Statistically, Pilot Point has not had a great voter turnout, which is why I was so excited about the voter turnout for the midterms,” Beasley said. “We had 1,400 people. ... If we can get half the number of of people to come back out and vote, I’ll be really, really happy.”
The special election will be held Dec. 13, and will also have a standard early voting period, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9.
JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.