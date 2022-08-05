SANGER — U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, got an earful from supporters and detractors alike at Thursday night’s town hall in Sanger, with abortion, elections and the border among the most discussed issues.
Hosted at Sanger High School, the town hall offered anyone in attendance — more than 100 people — the opportunity to speak directly with the congressman. But before that, he gave some initial comments of his own, related to current issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict (which, he said, should show how important it is for the U.S. to strengthen its own borders).
He also suggested Republicans are set to make up ground in the upcoming elections, and that they should be ready to move forward rather than spend time on “retribution.”
“Midterm elections are never kind to a new president who is in office, and I think there will be a shift, if not in both the House and the Senate, at least in the House,” Burgess said. “We Republicans need to be prepared to move forward to get some things done that have been held up all year.”
Residents weigh in
Over a dozen residents took Thursday’s opportunity to speak directly with Burgess. There was a mix of supporters and detractors, with speakers often making it clear which group they fall into.
The first speaker focused on abortion, telling Burgess “rapists can now choose the mother of their children” after the Supreme Court’s ruling. She also said abortion is an important treatment for some complications in pregnancy. But Burgess, a former OB-GYN, disagreed with her points, saying “medical conditions are treated.”
“I did not do elective terminations of pregnancy,” Burgess said. “If a woman came in with an ectopic pregnancy, I took care of it every night of the week. … I am pro-life. I will always make a decision based upon that.”
Another speaker, who said he has voted multiple times for Burgess, brought up the U.S.-Mexico border. He blamed both parties for what he described as an immigration problem, and said the country needs the “big, beautiful” border wall envisioned by former President Donald Trump. He asked Burgess repeatedly for his solution to the problem.
Burgess said simply that “if you don’t secure the border, you really can’t talk about the next steps.” He said more and more people are coming across the border because President Joe Biden stopped the construction of the wall, and that Trump had actually “dried up” illegal activity around the border.
“This is not humane to let people do this,” Burgess said. “It is dangerous, it is deadly, and securing the border sends that message downstream to … people who would take money from people to say, ‘We’re going to get you across the border.’ That’s a big business right now, and we need to stop that business.”
Election integrity was brought up when a man talked about election results being audited, suggesting “someone in office” didn’t actually get over 80 million votes. Burgess said four jurisdictions in Texas are going to be audited but talked specifically about Denton County, which instituted a new voting system after 2016.
Some members of the local GOP have taken aim at the county’s election integrity, but county officials have maintained the process is secure. That back-and-forth has gone public in recent months, with commissioners citing a recent recount that showed only a six-vote difference. Regardless, skepticism from those critics hasn’t gone away, with many advocating for a return to only paper ballots and no electronic elements.
“[Denton County’s system] is auditable; there is the paper trail,” Burgess said. “They print out a ballot then and there. There aren’t a bunch of ballots sitting around on the table that then have to be accounted for at the end of the day. … Yes, it is machine-read, but it’s retained so that the recount or audit can be done if necessary. I really like the system.”
Speakers brought up other topics as well. A full video of the town hall can be viewed on Burgess’ official Facebook page.