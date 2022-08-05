Burgess Town Hall
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, holds a town hall meeting that drew more than 100 people Thursday night at Sanger High School.

SANGER — U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, got an earful from supporters and detractors alike at Thursday night’s town hall in Sanger, with abortion, elections and the border among the most discussed issues.

Hosted at Sanger High School, the town hall offered anyone in attendance — more than 100 people — the opportunity to speak directly with the congressman. But before that, he gave some initial comments of his own, related to current issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict (which, he said, should show how important it is for the U.S. to strengthen its own borders).

