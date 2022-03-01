With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Diana Weitzel has earned the Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2 Democratic nomination, Republicans Kevin Falconer and Dan Stricklin are headed to a runoff, and Precinct 4 incumbent Dianne Edmondson has secured a second term.
Precinct 2 Republican primary
The Republican primary for Precinct 2 came down to Carrollton Mayor Falconer, Frisco City Council member Stricklin and former Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee chair Rob Altman. With all precincts reporting, Falconer led handily with 46.1% of the vote but wasn’t able to break the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff in the race. Stricklin and Altman were neck and neck much of the night, but it was Stricklin who garnered 28.1% of the vote to Altman’s 25.8%.
A total of 13,610 votes were included in those results, which are final but unofficial, like all of the night’s races. In May, a runoff election will be held between Falconer and Stricklin.
“In a three-person race where we have three candidates that are working as hard as all of us did, trying to do this without a runoff is a difficult thing,” Falconer said. “We’re prepared to win this in a runoff. We’re optimistic with the strong showing that we had tonight.”
Stricklin said a two-person race will certainly be different than a three-person race, and that he’ll have some changes to make.
“We’ve got to start over,” Stricklin said. “We’ve got to retool, we’ve got to plan. It’s a completely different race now with two people in it, so I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Altman thanked those who did vote for him and said there are many things for him to learn from the race. He said he isn’t sure yet what’s in his political future.
“We had a great message — we were not a politician in this race,” Altman said. “We were the most genuine, and we had the most actionable real-world experience. I guess the folks want somebody who’s been in public office before, as opposed to somebody who’s served elsewhere.”
The winner of the May runoff election will advance to face Democratic nominee Diana Weitzel in November.
Republican primary results were delayed Tuesday because of an equipment delay at two county polling sites. Those sites were kept open to voters two hours later, until 9 p.m., and Denton County was required by law to hold any results until then.
Incumbent Commissioner Ron Marchant announced last year that he would not seek reelection for the Precinct 2 seat after holding it for over a decade. He won reelection most recently in 2018, by a margin of fewer than 400 votes against Democrat Brandy Jones.
Precinct 2 looks different than in prior years following November’s redistricting process. The county’s southeastern precinct still encompasses much of Carrollton, Plano, Dallas and The Colony, but now stretches across Lewisville Lake, picking up Shady Shores, Corinth and land north of the lake.
Precinct 2 Democratic primaryVying for the Democratic Precinct 2 nomination were Dallas attorney Weitzel and Carrollton attorney Trent Teague. With all precincts reporting, Weitzel came out on top, carrying 66.6% of the vote to Teague’s 33.4%. A total of 7,031 votes were included in those results.
Weitzel said she’s excited by the nomination and likely won’t make any major changes to her campaign as she moves from the primary to the general election.
“My background is as an attorney, and I have an executive background in health care,” Weitzel said. “I just want to bring all that to Denton County.”
Teague could not be reached for comment late Tuesday. Weitzel will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary runoff.
Weitzel was defeated in a 2020 bid for Texas 431st District Court judge, receiving 167,201 votes to Republican Jim Johnson’s 225,504. Teague has lost in two Carrollton City Council bids, in 2015 and 2017.
Precinct 4
In the Republican primary for Precinct 4, incumbent Commissioner Dianne Edmondson topped her only challenger, Lantana-area business owner and minister Michael Armstrong. With all precincts reporting, Edmondson was carrying 58% of the vote to Armstrong’s 42%. A total of 17,315 votes were included in those results.
No Democratic candidate filed to run for Precinct 4, so Edmondson will almost assuredly secure her second commissioner term come November.
“I’m so pleased that my constituents feel I’ve been doing a good job for them and want me to continue,” Edmondson said. “I appreciate the votes, and I think they made the right decision.”
In her second term as commissioner, Edmondson said, she’ll be working to pass a bond package, largely aimed at improving county roads.
“The transportation issues are dire,” she said. “We’ve got to address that.”
Edmondson, a longtime chair of the Denton County Republican Party, was first elected commissioner in 2018, narrowly defeating Republican opponent Jim Carter in the primary and handily overcoming Democrat Bryan Webb in the general election.
Armstrong owns a roofing business and has a history in ministry. He first ran in 2020 seeking to unseat Michael Burgess for Texas Congressional District 26, making this year’s election his second campaign.
Armstrong could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Precinct 4 will also look different following last year’s redistricting process. The county’s southwestern precinct still encompasses much of the city of Denton and has picked up land near the Lantana area and Double Oak, but has lost land near Flower Mound.