With early voting results in Tuesday night, Republican Kevin Falconer and Democrat Diana Weitzel are leading their respective primaries for Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner, with Precinct 4 incumbent Dianne Edmondson currently on top in her bid for reelection.
Precinct 2 Republican primary
The Republican primary for Precinct 2 comes down to Carrollton Mayor Falconer, Frisco City Council member Dan Stricklin and former Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee chair Rob Altman. Shortly after 9 p.m., Falconer led the race with 46.5% of the vote. Stricklin and Altman were neck and neck, carrying 26.5% and 27% of the vote, respectively. A total of 7,904 votes were included in those results.
Republican primary results were delayed Tuesday because of an equipment delay at two county polling sites. Those sites were kept open to voters two hours later, until 9 p.m., and Denton County was required by law to hold any results until then.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary election will advance to face the Democratic nominee in November. If none of the three candidates receives over 50% of the vote, a primary runoff would be held in May.
Incumbent commissioner Ron Marchant announced last year that he would not seek reelection for the seat after holding it for over a decade. He won reelection most recently in 2018, by a margin of fewer than 400 votes against Democrat Brandy Jones.
Precinct 2 looks different than in prior years following last November’s redistricting process. The county’s southeastern precinct still encompasses much of Carrollton, Plano, Dallas and The Colony, but now stretches across Lewisville Lake, picking up Shady Shores, Corinth and land north of the lake.
Precinct 2 Democratic primary
Vying for the Democratic Precinct 2 nomination are Dallas attorney Weitzel and Carrollton attorney Trent Teague. In results released shortly after 9 p.m., Weitzel was on top, carrying 66.8% of the vote to Teague’s 33.2%. A total of 3,992 votes were included in those results. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the Republican nominee in November.
Weitzel was defeated in a 2020 bid for Texas 431st District Court judge, receiving 167,201 votes to Republican Jim Johnson’s 225,504. Teague has lost in two Carrollton City Council bids, in 2015 and 2017.
Precinct 4
In the Republican primary for Precinct 4, incumbent Commissioner Dianne Edmondson faces one challenger, Lantana-area business owner and minister Michael Armstrong. Edmondson was comfortably ahead shortly after 9 p.m., carrying 62.8% of the vote to Armstrong’s 37.2%. A total of 9,615 votes were included in those results.
No Democratic candidate filed to run for Precinct 4, meaning the winner of Tuesday night’s primary will almost assuredly win the seat for commissioner.
Edmondson, a longtime chair of the Denton County Republican Party, was first elected commissioner in 2018, narrowly defeating Republican opponent Jim Carter in the primary and handily overcoming Democrat Bryan Webb in the general election.
Armstrong owns a roofing business and has a history in ministry. He first ran in 2020 seeking to unseat Michael Burgess for Texas Congressional District 26, making this year’s election his second campaign.
Precinct 4 will also look different following last year’s redistricting process. The county’s southwestern precinct still encompasses much of the city of Denton and has picked up land near the Lantana area and Double Oak, but has lost land near Flower Mound.