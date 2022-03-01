Two Denton County Republican primary polling sites in southern Denton County will be open until 9 p.m. due to equipment delays, which in turn will delay election result returns.
A Denton County news release stated voting will continue at impacted sites, First Baptist Church The Colony and the Castle Hills North Community Center, until 9 p.m. due to electronic poll book data needing to be reset. County communications director Dawn Cobb said she did not know exactly when the problem was identified but said the poll books are used for verification. People continued to vote while the issue was being addressed.
"It's used in the verification of the voters," Cobb said. "They had to then immediately go to verifying voters through phone calls to the election administration office."
The release states that, per instructions from the Secretary of State’s Office, Denton County cannot release any Republican voting results, including early voting, until the last voter has voted at the two polling locations. Cobb said Democratic primary results will start to be reported at 7 p.m., as usual.
The release states only two of the county's 131 polling sites were affected by the issue.
“Denton County uses paper ballots, which creates a system to track all votes and maintain the integrity of the election,” Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said in a news release. “This did not impact the other 129 election polling locations.”
Phillips could not be reached for additional information on the issue.