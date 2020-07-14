EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated, including a correction to the percentage of ballots cast as mail-in.
More than 23% of the ballots in Denton County’s primary election runoffs went through the mail. The anomaly may have given Jim Johnson an edge over Derbha Jones in the GOP race to be nominated for judge.
The state’s first election in a pandemic came with one other stunning stat: More than 4,000 voters never returned their mail-in ballots, or at least didn’t return them in time.
Johnson edged past Jones with 62.5% of the vote in the runoff race. With the Republican nomination, he faces Democrat Diana Weitzel in November. Both are vying to replace outgoing District Judge Jonathan Bailey, who presides over the 431st District Court.
Johnson celebrated with his family Tuesday night.
“We still have November to go,” he said, adding that he thought Jones ran a very good campaign. “I have the highest respect for her and I wish her well.”
Johnson noted that a new state district court will open in Denton County in January, which means a judicial appointment is imminent.
“I hope she could be a front-runner for that new post,” Johnson said, noting the support she had in the runoff.
Jones could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said that the county’s ballot board would likely be unable to process all the mail-in ballots Tuesday night.
At the time, county election officials knew they had sent out more than 13,000 mail-in ballots and just under 8,500 had been returned as of Monday. But after an employee returned from the post office Tuesday evening with just 94 envelopes, Phillips said elections officials would include those mail-in ballots in the unofficial count Tuesday night.
Unlike other states that set up drop boxes for mail-in ballots, Texans who complete a mail-in ballot must affix postage to it before sending it back through the U.S. Postal Service.
Denton County Democrats had no local races to decide, but the local party’s get-out-the-vote efforts drove turnout to levels not seen in previous years during a primary runoff — for either party.
Depending on where they live, Denton County Democrats were helping determine the party’s final nominations for U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 24 and Texas railroad commissioner.
But turnout was still anemic, with more than 9 out of 10 Denton County voters sitting out the election altogether.
Not quite 2% of the county’s registered voters returned their mail-in ballots or showed up in person for early voting for the Republican runoff.
The GOP piece of the pie didn’t get much bigger Tuesday night, coming in at about 2.8% of registered voters.
The push by Denton County Democrats netted the party about 4.5% of the county’s registered voters by night’s end.