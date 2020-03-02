If you are one of the wise primary voters who waited until Super Tuesday to help make Texas history, don’t blow it by going to the wrong polling location.
For example, if you live in Corinth’s Precinct 1020 or 1021, Democrats are voting at Corinth City Hall, while Republicans are across town at Lake Sharon Community Church. You don’t want to be that voter in Corinth City Hall at 6:55 p.m. asking for a GOP ballot, or vice versa, because there won’t be enough time to fix that mistake.
Here’s a hint: Only three churches are hosting Democratic primary precincts. Make your party choice before you head out and double-check your polling location, especially if you find yourself heading to a church — or not — to vote.
Also, be prepared for weather. Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain in the morning and are increasing that probability from 30% to 80% as the day progresses. The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth is calling for thunderstorms Tuesday night, particularly after midnight.
And be prepared to wait. Early voting turnout was mixed. Just 7.1% of Denton County’s registered voters cast early GOP ballots, compared to 10.1% in 2016 and 5% in 2008. By contract, 5.9% of registered voters cast early Democratic ballots, compared to 3% in 2016 and 8.5% in 2008. With the Democratic field sharply reduced since the Nevada and South Carolina primaries, voters who were on the fence may be joining you in line Tuesday.
Finally, take the time to go down the ballot. Even if it’s the presidential campaign that snares most of the attention, your vote can help decide many important local races, including those that could be decided in the primaries.
For example, three GOP hopefuls are vying for sheriff. If the incumbent, Tracy Murphree, cannot secure the majority vote outright against his challengers Bryan “Wilkie” Wilkinson and Dugan Broomfield, GOP primary runoff voters will end up choosing the county’s sheriff for the next four years. The race has drawn no challenger from the Democratic Party.
Congressional hopefuls for Texas Congressional District 26 may pose the toughest choice of the primary for those voters with an eye on good local representation in our nation’s capital. Six people are vying to unseat longtime incumbent Michael Burgess in the U.S. House of Representatives — three Republicans and three Democrats.
Polling locations open at 7 a.m. Here’s a final hint: if you’re in line when the polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m., stay in line. The election judges will keep your polling location open until everyone in line at 7 p.m. has cast a ballot.