With early voting results in Tuesday night, former Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer has 70.2% of the vote in the GOP primary runoff for Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner, well ahead of Dan Stricklin.
Shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m., Stricklin, a former Frisco City Council member, had 29.8% of the total 4,279 votes cast during early voting. Results will continue to trickle in throughout election night.
Stricklin and Rob Altman, the other candidate in the three-way race, were neck and neck much of the night. By the time results were finalized, Stricklin had garnered 28.1% of the vote to Altman’s 25.8%.
The Republican nominee will go on to face Democratic nominee Diana Weitzel in November.
Commissioner Ron Marchant announced last year that he would not seek reelection for the Precinct 2 seat after holding it for over a decade. He won reelection most recently in 2018, by a margin of fewer than 400 votes against Democrat Brandy Jones.
After last year's redistricting process, Precinct 2 looks different this election year. The county’s southeastern precinct still encompasses much of Carrollton, Plano, Dallas and The Colony, but now it stretches across Lewisville Lake, picking up Shady Shores, Corinth and land north of the lake.