With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, former Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer has earned the Republican nomination for Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner, coming away with 69.1% of the vote in a decisive victory.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., all precincts were reporting. Falconer soundly defeated his opponent, former Frisco City Council member Dan Stricklin, who garnered 30.9% of the vote. A total of 7,674 ballots were cast in the race. Tuesday’s results are final but unofficial.
Falconer advances from the GOP primary to face Democrat Diana Weitzel in November. Reached Tuesday night, he said the process made him recognize how many people it takes to volunteer and help run a campaign. He said he’s looking forward to rallying together as a party, rather than running against other Republicans.
As far as strategy goes, he acknowledged there will be some differences, but said the race will be more like the city races he’s run in before.
“I think the general election is going to feel much more like what I’m used to,” Falconer said. “We just go out and tell people why Kevin is the best candidate and the best choice for county commissioner. That’s how we’ve been doing this one, and we’ll continue to do that. I think that should breed success.”
Stricklin, also reached Tuesday, said he isn’t upset by the results.
“I’m feeling great and I’m just excited about the future,” Stricklin said. “More people came out and voted for him, so congratulations. He’ll have all my support in November.”
Falconer and Stricklin were the top vote-getters in the March 1 GOP primary election for the Precinct 2 seat. Falconer led handily with 46.1% of the vote but wasn’t able to break the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff in the race. Stricklin garnered 28.1% of the vote, while Rob Altman, the other candidate in the three-way race, came away with 25.8%.
Commissioner Ron Marchant announced last year that he would not seek reelection for the Precinct 2 seat after holding it for over a decade. He won reelection most recently in 2018, by a margin of fewer than 400 votes against Democrat Brandy Jones.
After last year’s redistricting process, Precinct 2 looks different this election year. The county’s southeastern precinct still encompasses much of Carrollton, Plano, Dallas and The Colony, but now it stretches across Lewisville Lake, picking up Shady Shores, Corinth and land north of the lake.