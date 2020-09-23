As of Monday, 14 Denton City Council candidates were scheduled to participate in the League of United Latin American Citizens and NAACP's virtual forum on Friday.
The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
“Each candidate will have one minute to answer each question,” according to a news release. “At the end of the question and answer session, each candidate will be given two minutes for closing.”
The following candidates are booked for the event, according to organizers: George Ferrie, Birdia Johnson, Kady Findley and Jon Hohman (District 1); Ronnie Anderson and Connie Baker (District 2); Deb Armintor and Rick Baria (Place 5); Jim Mann, Paul Meltzer and Liam York (Place 6); and Gerard Hudspeth, Keely Briggs and Michael Mitchell (mayor).
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2, the same organizations are scheduled to host a similar event for Denton County commissioner candidates.