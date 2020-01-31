Political news and events for area candidates running in the March 3 primaries:
- President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent Congressman Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, in his re-election race for U.S. House District 26 on Thursday afternoon. On Twitter, Trump posted, "Congressman @MichaelCBurgess has done a Great job representing the people of Texas. He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Mike is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
- The Denton County chapter of the NAACP will host a candidate forum at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the training center at City Hall East, 719 E. Hickory St. For more information, email Denton NAACP president Willie Hudspeth at hudspethwd@gmail.com.