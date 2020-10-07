Denton City Council At-Large Place 6 incumbent Paul Meltzer has received the endorsement of the Denton Fire Fighters Association.
Meltzer is the only candidate the Fire Fighters Association is endorsing in the Nov. 3 election, according to a news release, with a $500 check from the Firefighters PAC coming with the endorsement. Meltzer has said he is not accepting PAC money in his race against Jim Mann, so he endorsed the check over to the Muscular Dystrophy Association as a contribution to the firefighters’ charitable fundraising effort.
Meltzer was elected in 2018. He is a retired product developer who is running against Mann, pastor of New Life Church of Denton.
Early voting begins next week
Following Tuesday's ruling of the Texas Supreme Court, early voting across the state, including in Denton County, will begin next Tuesday and run through Oct. 30.
The county has established 46 different locations for registered voters to cast their ballots early. Voters may vote at any early voting location, regardless of their assigned precinct.
The published hours for the extended 18-day early voting period are: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For a complete list of early voting locations, information on how to vote early, to request a mail-in ballot or to check your registration, visit www.votedenton.com.