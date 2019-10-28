Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC announced Monday it had endorsed state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, for reelection to District 64, saying that Stucky understands the cost of litigation to businesses. The political action committee describes itself as a bipartisan, volunteer-led coalition with 16,300 supporters residing in more than 900 Texas communities and representing 1,255 different businesses, professions and trades.

