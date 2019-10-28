Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC announced Monday it had endorsed state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, for reelection to District 64, saying that Stucky understands the cost of litigation to businesses. The political action committee describes itself as a bipartisan, volunteer-led coalition with 16,300 supporters residing in more than 900 Texas communities and representing 1,255 different businesses, professions and trades.
Political notebook
Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Chic & Unique at Circa 77 Vintage
Our County's Best Designers
A Look Inside Shiloh Field
Spotlight on Justin
To subscribe, click here
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- From custom cakes to vegan entrees, here's what's inside the new TWU dining hall
- Reece Waddell: Playoff picture starting to take shape for Denton-area teams
- UNT notebook: Final game of regular season looms large for soccer program
- Ballot box on wheels: Denton County to buy mobile voting trailer for emergencies
- Football: Guyer moves up in latest DCTF poll
- Blotter: When asked for ID, man gives officer his headphones
- National security official twice raised concerns on Ukraine
- Automakers side with Trump in legal fight with California
Most Popular
Articles
- UNT takes next steps in Avenue C eminent domain cases
- Denton County deputy fatally shot man in the back, according to document
- Vaping is making people sick in Denton County, too
- Durham out as Denton County chief appraiser, will remain Lewisville mayor
- Blotter: Man yelling profanities on downtown Square arrested
- Family threads: Denton master quilter wins World Quilt Competition
- Pharmacist sent to prison for scheme at Denton drug store
- In Jack’s Tavern parking lot killing, one is convicted for aggravated assault
- Blotter: Potential scammer cons $40,000 out of Denton woman
- High school schematics and taxpayer savings discussed at DISD board meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.