Stucky receives endorsements
State Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton, announced this week that he was endorsed by five law enforcement associations across Texas, including the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, the Texas Fraternal Order of Police, the Dallas Police Association and the Houston Police Officers Union.
Stucky’s help with Senate Bill 16, a tuition repayment program for peace officers, and other legislative issues important to peace officers earned him the endorsements, according to a press release from his reelection campaign.
Political events for area candidates running in the March 3 primaries:
Today — Cars & BBQ, fundraiser for state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton (House District 64), 6:30-8 p.m., Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 5757 FM1830, Argyle. Classic cars, free barbecue, playground. RSVP to campaign.stucky@gmail.com.
Thursday — Student engagement rally, hosted by Mat Pruneda, Democratic candidate for U.S. House (District 26), 1 to 2 p.m., Library Mall on the University of North Texas campus. The event will inform students about his campaign and encourage voters to get registered.
Monday — 2019 Fall Fiesta!, fundraiser for state Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound (House District 63), Host Committee reception, 5 p.m.; festivities, 5:45 p.m., Blue Goose Cantina, 4121 Barton Creek, Suite 100, Highland Village. RSVP to info@tanparker.com or call/text to 214-794-8330.