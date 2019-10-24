Political events for candidates running in the March 3 primaries:
Today — Denton County Democratic Party Spooktacular Fundraiser, 7 to 10 p.m. at Hedrick House, 1407 Creekview Drive in Lewisville. There will be costume contests for adults and children, a trick-or-treat event and crafts for kids, music, 2020 candidate meet-and-greet, light refreshments and a food truck. The event is free but advance reservations are required by visiting https://bit.ly/340XEGx. Funds support get-out-the-vote activities for 2020.
Sunday — The Young Democrats of Denton County host Amanda Edwards, Houston City Council member and candidate for U.S. Senate against Republican John Cornyn, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jake’s Burgers and Beer in Frisco. Visit https://bit.ly/2o6XjTm or dentonyoungdems.com. All ages welcome.