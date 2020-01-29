- The Denton County chapter of the NAACP will host a candidate forum at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the training center at City Hall East, 719 E. Hickory St. For more information, email Denton NAACP president Willie Hudspeth at hudspethwd@gmail.com.
Political Notebook
Mark Finley
