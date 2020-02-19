Election 2018
Delia Parker-Mims, a candidate for Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 3, will join Amanda Edwards, a candidate for U.S. Senate, for a joint meet-and-greet from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at Salon Utopia in Music City Mall, 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. Following the event, a small-business block walk will take place.

