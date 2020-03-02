Denton resident Birdia Johnson will kick off her campaign for the Denton City Council District 1 seat at a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, 115 S. Elm St.
Moderators of the Denton Matters Facebook group are hosting an early forum for candidates running for Denton mayor and City Council from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Crossroads, 1125 E. University Drive. The forum will be moderated Mat Pruneda and Tamsyn Price with questions submitted by members of the group. The event will also be livestreamed from the Denton Matters Facebook page.
— Staff report