Whoever wins the Place 5 seat will bring a fresh perspective to the Denton City Council, but it's up to voters to decide which newcomer they most want.
Daniel Clanton and Brandon Chase McGee are both seeking the seat. Neither man has previously served on the City Council, but Clanton has run in two previous elections.
All three City Council seats up for election serve the entire city, so all registered voters in the city can cast ballots for all three seats. For the Place 5 seat, residents in City Council Districts 1 and 2 can run.
Early voting begins on April 25. Election day for municipal races is on May 7.
The below responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length:
Daniel Clanton
Age: 51
Raised in: Born in Savannah, Georgia, moved to Lake Dallas at 4 years old. Moved to Double Oak at 12 years old and entered Denton ISD schools. Denton resident of 25 years.
Education: Denton High School Class of 1989. Took some classes at Texas Woman's University.
Employment: Delivery leader with NTT Data, 2008-present
Website: clantonfordenton.org
There are pockets of Denton that are reluctant to trust the city's government (Southeast Denton, for instance). What can City Council do to rebuild trust across the city?
Well that's one thing that I would like to do is start having town hall meetings. I don’t mean City Council meetings. I mean town hall meetings where we all go to the libraries [and/or] we go to the rec centers. That should reach the majority of the city, and [we] actually go in and sit down — or stand up is actually my preference — and actually listen to the citizens and have them come to us and actually ask us questions. Not somebody who's just going to stand up and speak on a subject — but actually get an interaction with the City Council. That's what I would like to see.
What can be done to mitigate infighting among council members?
We as council members need to have a vision for the city and we need to agree on that vision and move toward it. We have some ideas ... but there’s a retreat once a year that goes over the top priorities of the city, and council members agree on that and we need to use that as our roadmap. Also, we need to go by a mission statement that guides us, as well.
What is the City Council not focusing on?
There is not one specific thing. And overall, the council is not focusing on the city. There’s a lot of things that are going: We have a rise in crime, we have a number of police officers that we are short, we have a $1.5 million overtime for firefighters right now — which we could be hiring them — we have our streets that are torn up being rebuilt, we have other streets that need to be fixed. We have a population of people who are homeless who are needing help. There are a lot of things.
There’s not just one thing that we could focus on and just fix as a City Council. There's many things that we need to focus on, but the biggest thing is focusing back on the city itself.
Brandon Chase McGee
Age: 37
Raised in: Wichita, Kansas
Education: Associate of Arts from Collin College; general studies degree and leadership certificate from the University of North Texas; postgraduate work and a nonprofit management certificate at Texas A&M University
Employment: Truck driver with AAA Cooper Transportation
Website: mcgeefordenton.com
There are pockets of Denton that are reluctant to trust the city's government (Southeast Denton, for instance). What can City Council do to rebuild trust across the city?
What council people can do to rebuild trust is make sure we go through the painstaking efforts to show up in all parts of the city. I'm running at-large, meaning, if elected, I would literally represent the whole city. My commitment has been to show up in every pocket of the city and speak with every single resident who wants to speak with me. I can't do this job well unless I'm hearing from the people directly to know what they want and — more importantly — what they don't want.
I believe in direct representation. People are electing me to do what they want real-time, and because our phones give us unprecedented capability to be able to respond to citizens all the time, I plan on doing that. So, in short, when you call me, I'm going to show up. I want to show up.
What can be done to mitigate infighting among council members?
I believe that the way we solve the world's problems [is] through relationship building. Throughout this campaign, I have gone through painstaking efforts to reach out to as many people as I can, whether they be community leaders, nonprofit leaders, those who are running city staff departments, those in the religious community, ex-council people.
I have tried to reach out to everyone and anyone to introduce myself, find out what they think about the direction of the city — things the city's doing right, things the city's doing wrong — but more importantly, open up communication because if I'm elected, I want to hear again from everybody so that I can do a good job.
What is the City Council not focusing on?
The council is not focusing on the things that it doesn't need to focus on. I think Denton's City Council is moving in the right direction. Not every election must be a "change election." I think, for the most part, council is working at doing the right thing and trying to represent the city as best as possible. They're working on things like making sure road repair work is done all over the city. We're working to make sure resident concerns are heard. ... [City] Council is doing the things that we asked them to do, and my plea is that we continue to move in the same direction. We're going in the right direction.
What I hope to bring, if elected, to council is simple ... not a change in philosophy, but a change in perspective. As a working person, everything I do is going to be governed by whether or not if helps or hurts working people. That is my clear and simple litmus test. If it helps working people, I'm going to enthusiastically support it and praise it. If it hurts working people, I'm going to vote against it every single time, and I'm going to be transparent enough to tell people why it hurts working people.