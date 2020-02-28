Body camera footage for the officer-involved shooting that killed Darius "DJ" Tarver, 23, won't be released until a Denton County grand jury hears the Texas Rangers' investigation findings, according to a letter sent to Denton City Council by Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon.
Dixon said in a phone call Friday evening that he doesn't have an estimate on when that would be. In the letter, Dixon said he will release all of the body camera footage to the public immediately after a grand jury hears the case.
"As soon as a grand jury convenes, we'll release everything," Dixon said.
In the memorandum, Dixon said the department has received more than seven public information requests for the footage, including the Denton Record-Chronicle. In referrals to the Texas attorney general, the Texas Rangers have said each time that Denton police shouldn't release the footage "in the interest of preserving the integrity of the investigation."
Tarver was a University of North Texas student pursuing a second bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Denton police responded to a disturbance call Jan. 21 and said Tarver charged at officers while holding a skillet and meat cleaver. His father, Kevin Tarver, has disputed Denton police's account of the shooting, according to the North Texas Daily.
Dixon also said in the letter he would meet with the Texas Rangers and the Denton County Sheriff's Office after the case concludes to discuss options moving forward with officer-involved shootings.