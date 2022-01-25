Before Child Protective Services got involved last week, the Denton Police Department had never been called to the home of a Denton woman charged in the killing of her grandson.
A 3-year-old Denton boy was pronounced dead Saturday and his grandmother, Angela Downing, 57, was arrested Monday in connection with his death. Denton police opened an investigation into the boy’s injuries last week after CPS notified them of an injured child in a hospital.
Downing was booked Tuesday morning into the Denton County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. Lt. Steve Buchanan, who oversees criminal investigations for the Police Department, said Tuesday they’re still investigating the events surrounding the boy’s death.
“She was very cooperative. … We’re still looking into other reasons behind there, but she did give some explanation for” throwing the child, Buchanan said.
Buchanan said Downing had custody of another grandchild, who is now with Child Protective Services.
“At this time, we don’t believe there’s any abuse for that child,” Buchanan said of the child now with CPS.
Downing had custody of two children because the mother is in a facility out-of-state unable to care for herself and their children's father, Downing’s son, gave her full custody. Denton police had said at a Tuesday morning news conference that the mother was dead, but they later retracted that information.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy who died as Neshon Randolph Downing Jr. The medical examiner’s public portal hadn’t yet included a cause or manner of death.
On Jan. 18, Downing allegedly threw her grandson onto the bathroom floor and against a wall, injuring him. Child Protective Services told the Denton Police Department that same day of a local child who was severely injured and being treated at a hospital.
“Any time a child is taken [to a hospital] with injuries … the hospital[s] are mandatory reporters, so they are required to contact Child Protective Services,” Buchanan said. “And once they received that information, they contacted us because of the severity of the injuries.”
Police said they determined the 3-year-old boy's injuries weren’t accidental after investigating and interviewing his doctors. Denton police said Downing also confessed to throwing her grandson, causing him to fracture his skull and his brain to bleed and swell. She first told hospital staff that the boy fell down a flight of stairs accidentally, according to a news release.
Buchanan said the Downing family lived in an apartment in the 2100 block of Bolivar Street, but Denton police hadn’t received any 911 calls to the home concerning the family. Buchanan said police were called about Downing once in February 2021 to conduct a welfare check after she allegedly left children unattended in a car while she was in a grocery store.
“At that time, we had no indication [of] any violence, and we contacted Child Protective Services after that,” he said.
Downing faced no charges in that incident. Her criminal history prior to her arrest Monday, dating back to 2005 and earlier, included no violent charges.