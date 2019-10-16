A 17-year-old was charged with murder Wednesday after telling Denton police he used a bayonet to attack a man during what police said was a confrontational drug deal Saturday night in Denton.
Noah Brunson was booked into the Denton City Jail on Wednesday morning on a murder charge. His bond was set at $100,000. A Denton police spokeswoman said Brunson turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Police have accused him of stabbing to death Isaiah Rahimi, 20, Saturday night in the parking lot of the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in the 3600 block of East McKinney Street. The spokeswoman said Brunson told police he used a bayonet when he stabbed Rahimi.
A probable cause affidavit for Brunson’s arrest says Rahimi and Brunson encountered each other when two groups of people met in the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a marijuana drug deal. The document alleges Brunson pulled out a bayonet and stabbed Rahimi.
Police said this is the third murder of the year in Denton.
The first was in early May, when police found the decapitated body of Sarah Warriner, whose son, Isaac Warriner, was arrested after a police chase into Oklahoma and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and, eventually, murder.
The second was in late September. In that one, police say 39-year-old Anton Thorp told police he shot and killed Bridgette Antoinette Forte in their home.
A Denton ISD spokeswoman said late Wednesday morning that nobody with Brunson's name had been enrolled in the district for at least two years.