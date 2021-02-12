Police found a 15-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound late Thursday after two 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in southeastern Denton, a Denton police spokesperson said.
No one has been arrested as of Friday morning and the Denton Police Department is still investigating. Officers were dispatched around 11:27 p.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of Pockrus Page Road and found the 15-year-old boy wounded. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said Friday morning that officers found seven spent 9mm shell casings. The department said in a Twitter post early Friday that they didn’t believe the public was in danger.
Neither of the two callers who reported the gunfire was involved in the shooting. The block where the shell casings were found covers a mobile home park but the report didn’t describe what kind of area the shell casings were found in.
Beckwith said officers believe that the shooting wasn’t random and that it appears it stemmed from an incident. She said officers are still investigating to determine what exactly happened.