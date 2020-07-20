A community oversight board for the Denton Police Department and Green Tree Estates are on Tuesday’s agenda for the Denton City Council.
Council member Deb Armintor has renewed efforts for the City Council to establish a community oversight board to publicly review complaints filed and not filed against the Denton Police Department, use of force and other matters of public interest.
“Community oversight boards also provide a more transparent and community-centered counterbalance to the current DPD process of complaint submission, complaint response, and discipline, which the public is generally skeptical about because it happens largely behind closed doors, undisclosed even to Council,” Armintor wrote in a request for information.
In the request, Armintor outlined that the board’s responsibilities would include resolving civilian complaints against police in 120 days, making disciplinary and policy recommendations publicly available and issuing reports analyzing complaints and their demographics, status, findings and actions taken.
If successful, this would follow the city’s ad hoc committee formed in June to review use-of-force policies as part of the Commit to Action initiative. The committee has met twice virtually since June 26 and has representatives from different communities in Denton.
Armintor’s request says members of this committee must be Denton residents with no affiliation to the police department or city government, no familial relationships with law enforcement and justice system members and selected by local community groups.
The Denton Police Department is also presenting information on its mission, organization and staffing, crime and administrative data and internal affairs. The presentation also outlines the demographics of complaints made against officers and disciplinary actions taken.
Green Tree Estates is also on the agenda as the city’s emergency declaration is set to expire July 31. The city will stop providing water to residents of the mobile home community after doing so since November when the community’s water well operator ceased operations.
Six property owners have paid their tap, meter and impact fees as of July 17 to begin connecting, according to city staff, and the meters were installed that same day. Each property owner paid $6,938 for the tap, meter and impact fee and made differing payments for the line tap, valve and main line.
The city has spent $62,015 of the $100,000 authorized through the emergency declaration. The city started charging residents for their water containers in mid-February — $20.59 for one container and $37.75 for two.
City Council has been meeting virtually throughout the pandemic. Tuesday’s work session starts at 1 p.m., and the regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.