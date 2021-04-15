Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a 25-year-old man in connection to a shooting Thursday that injured a toddler, authorities said.
The child is in stable condition at a Dallas-area hospital, according to a social media post from the department. Police said a woman stopped at Watts Grocery Store at King Road and Rose Lane in Hackberry just after 2 p.m. with her toddler and sister.
The sister’s boyfriend then drove up and shot at their vehicle multiple times, striking the child in the leg, authorities said. The sisters identified the shooting suspect as Demetrius Davis and said he fled the scene.
Little Elm police and other agencies are searching for Davis of Richardson, a suburb of Dallas. The sister told police she had an argument with Davis earlier Thursday.
Little Elm ISD announced on Facebook that three schools in its district were locked down as a precaution. Hackberry Elementary School, Prestwick STEM Academy and Strike Middle School are schools near the grocery store.
A spokesperson for the city of Little Elm said the Frisco Police Department, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for Davis.