A woman told police she left Buc-ee’s on Thursday afternoon “scared and angry” after a man in the parking lot made an obscene gesture toward her while she was vacuuming her car, according to a police report.
The caller reported that an hour earlier, she was vacuuming the inside of her car at Buc-ee’s when she noticed a man nearby, looking directly at her and stroking the nozzle of a vacuum “as if he were stroking himself or masturbating.” The man, who was driving a white work truck, was parked two spaces away from her, according to the report.
She was no longer at the travel center on 2800 S. Interstate 35E when she called the Denton Police Department around 1:53 p.m. The report says after the incident, she immediately left because she felt scared and angry.
She reported that he didn’t stop the gesture despite the fact that multiple people were able to see him. She told police she felt offended by the gesture and was able to give them a description of his appearance.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers are investigating the incident for disorderly conduct offensive gesture or display and are working to get surveillance footage from Buc-ee’s.
Other reports
1200 block of East University Drive — The owner of The Mug coffee shop reported Thursday that someone stole a generator from the shop, according to a police report.
She said the burglary happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday. She reported the generator was worth about $2,300.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Police found two women allegedly stole more than $1,200 in Walmart merchandise by skip scanning at self-checkout Thursday, according to a police report.
A loss prevention officer at the store reported the theft and stopped the 34-year-old women once they passed all points of sale around 5 p.m. Thursday. The report says police saw footage from the store showing the women at self-checkout scanning some items but not others before bagging them all.
They were charged with theft of property between $750 and $2,500.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 480 service and officer-initiated calls and made 20 arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
