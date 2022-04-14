A man arrested for a prior warrant threatened to kill officers “if he saw them on the street,” according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
Officers made contact with the man after responding to a 911 hang-up in the 2000 block of Stockbridge Road Wednesday. A caller gave 911 dispatch their address before disconnecting, and the suspect answered on callback but would not allow dispatch to speak to the caller, according to the report.
Officers were told en route to the residence that the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant for violation of a protective order. He was placed under arrest upon the officers’ arrival and became combative while in custody, verbally threatening officers en route to Denton City Jail, according to the report.
The caller, the suspect’s grandmother, was in good spirits when officers arrived. She had called dispatch because she became angry about a vehicle parked outside her window, according to the report.
Other reports
300 block of N Bell Avenue — A 33-year-old man was arrested for slapping another man during a confrontation about a vehicle collision Wednesday, according to a report.
Officers witnessed two men arguing in the 300 block of N. Bell Avenue Wednesday. The suspect told officers the caller had collided with his vehicle in a parking lot entrance before the altercation. The suspect allegedly tried to flee the scene and the victim followed, the report said.
Both vehicles eventually pulled over and the suspect began cursing at the victim regarding the collision, allegedly slapping him in the face unprovoked and making derogatory comments toward him during the exchange. The victim had visible injuries from the slap, according to the report. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail without incident.
3600 block of Chasemoor Drive — More than $1,000 worth of copper wiring was stolen from a home under construction, according to a report.
An employee who told police his company is building homes in the area reported that about $1,500 worth of copper wiring had been taken from a partially constructed home between April 7 and April 13. He told police a nearby camera may have captured the theft. The incident is under investigation.
2100 block of Sadau Court — A business undergoing a remodel showed signs of being burglarized Wednesday morning, a caller reported to police.
The caller said they noticed a plexiglass panel had been broken at the rear of the shop. He did not notice anything stolen but planned to check inventory, according to the report. He estimated the plexiglass damage at around $125.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 390 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.